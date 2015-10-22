Return to previous page

Contact: Mikiko Tanifuji Institution: National Institute for Materials Science Article Released Wed-6th-February-2019 16:04 GMT Share this article: Progress in self-assembling nanomaterials Mimicking how the biological world arranges itself could help advance the next generation of nanomaterials.

Materials scientists are investigating how to mimic the biological processes that create nanomaterials with desired structures. For example, lipids (a), proteins (b) and sugar-based compounds (c) can self-assemble into an array of shapes and configurations. [Credit: Yang et. al. Nature Communications volume 8, Article number: 15856 (2017) https://www.nature.com/articles/ncomms15856/figures/1]



Nanoarchitectonics allows the arrangement of groups of atoms or molecules into a preordained structure. They can be used to create tiny electrical circuits, manipulate chemicals and create various building blocks for nanoscale technologies. Nanoarchitectonics materials that self-assemble into the desired arrangement are necessary to optimize and advance these technologies.



Katsuhiko Ariga and colleagues in Japan’s National Institute for Materials Science examined recent progress in materials nanoarchitectonics. They believe that predicting the future of these materials requires an examination of biological systems, such as cell and protein surfaces, and macromolecular interfaces.



Self-assembled structures are common in biology, for example, in lipid layers or components of cytoskeletons; hence understanding how to control the evolution and behavior of biological structures could help with nanoarchitectonics. Although there is progress in developing some biological interface materials, creating highly sophisticated self-assembled systems is not yet possible. Collaborations between material scientists, biologists and chemists are needed to replicate the characteristics of highly evolved biological systems in nanomaterials.



“The development of functional materials by self-assembly nanoarchitectonics is analogous with the evolution of living creatures from component molecules,” the reviewers write. “However, while living systems took billions of years to evolve, nanoarchitectonics could be used to accomplish many of its anticipated goals within the next few decades.”



For more information, contact:

Katsuhiko Ariga

National Institute for Materials Science

ARIGA.Katsuhiko@nims.go.jp



About Science and Technology of Advanced Materials (STAM) Journal

Open access journal, STAM publishes outstanding research articles across all aspects of materials science, including functional and structural materials, theoretical analyses, and properties of materials.







For more information about STAM, please contact:

Mikiko Tanifuji

STAM Publishing Director

Tanifuji.Mikiko@nims.go.jp Associated links Research paper Journal information Self-assembly as a key player for materials nanoarchitectonics https://doi.org/10.1080/14686996.2018.1553108

Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: