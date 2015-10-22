Return to previous page

Contact: Dajung Kim Institution: DGIST(Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology) Article Released Mon-7th-January-2019 05:40 GMT Share this article: Researchers Discover Multilayer Band Gap using Its Own Technology Korean researchers have proved the existence of the second band gap in a 2D structure. The result is expected to be used in various fields such as the development of emerging materials, solar cells, and catalysts. A recent work by Dr. Hyunmin Kim (Left) and Professor Jaedong Lee(Right) at DGIST unveiled the existence of the second band gap in a 2D structure. Copyright : Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST)



Even the academia has only theoretically predicted the ionization energy area of 2D atomic structures and has had difficulties in proving the actual existence of structure. However, Professor Hyunmin Kim’s research team at DGIST could observe the actual structure using ‘time-resolved second harmonic generation (TSHG) imaging system’ it developed, proving the existence of disulfide band gap layers.



The ‘time-resolved second harmonic generation imaging system’ can generate the images of the sounds of atomic-layered structure in 300nm of high-resolution, playing a critical role in making the research successful. This system increased the sensitivity of measuring the dispersion effects of layer noise and observed electron movements inside transition bands, which are visible rays and near-ultraviolet rays using the probing energy of infrared bandwidth.



Dr. Kim said “Through this research, we will be able to clarify the structure of multilayer band gaps existing in various atopic structures besides the rhenium disulfide that was observed this time. It provided important elements to analyze the unidentified causes of electronic activities which contribute to driving the optical sensors and photocatalysts of various 2D structures. In the future, I hope to develop a device that operates both optically and electrically by a new band gap.



In addition, Professor Lee, who calculated the theories of research, said “We could observe multi-layer bandgaps in this research, which will greatly help with related researches such as observing band gaps of junction structures and improving device agglomeration in the future.”



This study has been published online on Light: Science and Application, on November 28, 2018, a sister magazine in optical science of world-renowned academic journal Nature.



For more information, contact:

Hyunmin Kim, Senior Researcher

Companion Diagnostics and Medical Technology Research Group

Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST)

E-mail: hyunmin.kim@dgist.ac.kr



Associated Links

Research Paper on Journal of Light: Science and Applications

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41377-018-0100-3



Journal Reference

Hyunmin Kim, JaeDong Lee, et al., “Probing the upper band gap of atomic rhenium disulfide layers", Light: Science and Applications, November 2018

Associated links https://www.dgist.ac.kr/en/html/sub06/060202.html?mode=V&no=dcc9e880e6e4a601f139db36f88cee09 Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: