Contact: Administrator Account Institution: ResearchSEA Article Released Mon-19th-November-2018 10:20 GMT Share this article: Amazing New Footage and Photos of a Javan Rhino—One of the World’s Rarest Animals Ujung Kulon National Park, Indonesia Releases New Photos and Video of Critically Endangered Species Seldom Seen in the Wild. A Javan rhino (Rhinoceros sondaicus)—a species seen in the wild only a handful of times—wallows in mud in Indonesia’s Ujung Kulon National Park. Copyright : Robin Moore/Global Wildlife Conservation



Global Wildlife Conservation

GWC conserves the diversity of life on Earth by safeguarding wildlands, protecting wildlife and supporting guardians. We maximize our impact through scientific research, biodiversity exploration, habitat conservation, protected area management, wildlife crime prevention, endangered species recovery, and conservation leadership cultivation. Learn more at the website (link below)



WWF-Indonesia

WWF-Indonesia is a non-profit organization founded on 1961. WWF is working on 31 regional offices in 17 provinces throughout Indonesia, collaborating and partnering with society, NGO, media, business, banking, universities, as well as central and local governments. WWF mission is to conserve, restore and managing ecosystem and biodiversity in Indonesia in fair and sustainable. One of the activities is through advocacy and influencing policy, law and relevant institutions to support better environment governance. For more information, visit our website (link below)



Ujung Kulon National Park

Ujung Kulon National Park area is declared as a protected area based on Law No.5/1990 on Natural Resource Conservation and Ecosystem, and Law No.41/1999 of Forestry. Ujung Kulon National Park has ​​122,956 hectares management area, consisting of 78,619 hectares of terrestrial and 44,337 hectares of marine. The National Park of Ujung Kulon is managed by the Technical Implementation Unit (UPT) of the Directorate General of Nature Conservation and Ecosystem (KSDAE), Ministry of Forestry and Environment Republic of Indonesia. The Ujung Kulon National Park office located in Labuan subdistrict, Pandeglang District, Banten Province, Indonesia.



