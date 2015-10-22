Return to previous page

Contact: Tyler Tannert Institution: Hokkaido University Article Released Mon-12th-November-2018 05:20 GMT Share this article: New method enables large-scale production of bio-based plastic bottles Scientists have discovered a novel method to synthesize furan-2,5-dicarboxylic acid (FDCA) in a high yield from a glucose derivative of non-food plant cellulose, paving the way for replacing petroleum-derived terephthalic acid with biomaterials in plastic bottle applications. Conventional methods produce by-products making large-scale FDCA production difficult, while this new method yields FDCA efficiently without by-products formation. (Kim M., et al., Angewandte Chemie International Edition, May 14, 2018) Copyright : Hokkaido University



It has been reported that various useful polymers can be synthesized from 5-(hydroxymethyl)furfural (HMF), the biomaterial used in this study. A high yield of FDCA can be obtained when HMF is oxidized in a diluted solution under 2 weight percentage (wt%) with various supported metal catalysts. However, a major stumbling block to industrial application lies with the use of a concentrated solution of 10-20 wt%, which is essential for efficient and scalable production of FDCA in the chemical industry. When HMF was simply oxidized in a concentrated solution (10 wt%), the FDCA yield was only around 30%, and a large amount of solid by-products was formed simultaneously. This is due to complex side reactions induced from HMF itself.



In the study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, a Japan-Netherland research team led by Associate Professor Kiyotaka Nakajima at Hokkaido University and Professor Emiel J.M. Hensen at Eindhove University of Technology succeeded in suppressing the side reactions and producing FDCA with high yields from concentrated HMF solutions (10~20 wt%) without by-products formation. Specifically, they first acetalized HMF with 1,3-propanediol to protect by-product-inducing formyl groups and then oxidized HMF-acetal with a supported Au catalyst.



About 80% of 1,3-propanediol used to protect formyl groups can be reused for the subsequent reactions. In addition, drastic improvement in the substrate concentration reduces the amount of solvents used in the production process. Kiyotaka Nakajima says “It is significant that our method can reduce the total energy consumption required for complex work-up processes to isolate the reaction product.”



“These results represent a significant advance over the current state of the art, overcoming an inherent limitation of the oxidation of HMF to an important monomer for biopolymer production. Controlling the reactivity of formyl group could open the door for the production of commodity chemicals from sugar-based biomaterials,” says Kiyotaka Nakajima. This study was conducted jointly with Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Original article Journal information Kim M., et al., Aerobic oxidation of HMF-cyclic acetal enables selective FDCA formation with CEO2-supported Au catalyst, Angewandte Chemie International Edition, May 14, 2018.

DOI: 10.1002/anie.201805457

This study was supported by Advanced Low Carbon Technology Research and Development Program (JPMJAL1507), Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), and a KAKENHI, Grant-in-Aid for Young Scientists (A) (15H05556) from the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS).