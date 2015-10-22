Return to previous page

Contact: Mikiko Tanifuji Institution: National Institute for Materials Science Article Released Mon-29th-October-2018 10:35 GMT Share this article: The game algorithm that could improve materials design [Asia Research News 2018 feature] A new algorithm could help scientists decide the best atomic structures for the materials they design. A new method Materials Design using Tree Search (MDTS) identifies the best atomic positions using an algorithm called the Monte Carlo tree search, which has been successfully employed by computer games to determine moves that bring the best possible outcomes. Copyright : Nikolay Ostanin | 123rf



Scientists who design advanced materials, which have applications in silicon microchips or optical fibres, for example, often struggle to determine how to position atoms within a crystal structure to achieve a targeted function. To improve this process, researchers in Japan developed a new method called Materials Design using Tree Search (MDTS). It identifies the best atomic positions using an algorithm called the Monte Carlo tree search, which has been successfully employed by computer games to determine moves that bring the best possible outcomes.



The team used their method to identify the best way to design silicon-germanium alloy structures, which have either a minimal or maximal ability to conduct heat. Materials with minimal ‘thermal conductance’ can recover waste heat from industrial processes for use as an energy source. Materials with maximum thermal conductance can draw heat away from computer processing units.



The alloy has a certain number of atomic spaces that can be filled with silicon or germanium. The MDTS algorithm goes through an iterative learning process that computes which of all possible positions is best for placing silicon or germanium to achieve the desired degree of thermal conductance.



The team compared their method with another commonly used algorithm for this purpose and found that MDTS was comparable or better in terms of total computational time. Their method also has a “substantial” ability to learn from data.



“MDTS is a practical tool that material scientists can easily deploy in their own problems and has the potential to become a standard choice,” the researchers conclude.



Professor Koji Tsuda | E-mail: tsuda@k.u-tokyo.ac.jp

Graduate School of Frontier Sciences

The University of Tokyo



Mikiko Tanifuji | E-mail: Tanifuji.Mikiko@nims.go.jp

Science and Technology of Advanced Materials

National Institute for Materials Science

