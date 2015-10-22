Return to previous page

Contact: Carmen Cecile Denman Institution: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Article Released Sun-30th-September-2018 07:01 GMT Share this article: Cryptic coral reef creatures show cross-shelf biodiversity patterns Composition in cryptic fauna assemblages changes across a shelf gradient, a recent study of the Red Sea shows. All creatures great and small: a cross-shelf study shows that all sizes matter when aiming for the reliable conservation of reef biodiversity. Copyright : © 2018 KAUST; Xavier Pita



An international collaboration comprised of marine scientists from KAUST, the United States and Taiwan investigated the diversity patterns of the cryptic fauna in eight reefs in the central region of the Red Sea. The distribution patterns of these small creatures was unraveled using autonomous reef monitoring structures (ARMS), which consist of stacks of plates creating an artificial three-dimensional habitat for colonization, in conjunction with amplicon sequencing methodologies.



“Cryptic fauna has previously been revealed to show different responses to those organisms normally assessed in reef monitoring,” says lead author, John Pearman, from KAUST. “Therefore to effectively manage the biodiversity of coral reefs it is important to understand how cryptic fauna vary across spatial scales and how these organisms may respond to environmental changes.”



Depending on distance from the coast, organisms experience changes in conditions, such as salinity, temperature, nutrients and sedimentation: all of which can have impacts on the distribution of those organisms and therefore in the composition of the ecological communities.



“Our study shows that different reef habitats across the shelf are inhabited by different sets of species and are therefore relevant to the regional diversity. These results have clear implications for the design of marine protected areas,” explains Pearman. Autonomous reef monitoring structures (ARMS) consist of stacks of plates creating an artificial three-dimensional habitat for colonization Copyright : © 2018 KAUST; Xavier Pita Associated links Press release from KAUST Journal information Scientific Reportsvolume Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: marine science red sea