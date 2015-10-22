Return to previous page

Contact: Sebastian Eifrid Institution: Nagoya University Article Released Wed-19th-September-2018 05:53 GMT Share this article: Wave-particle Interactions Allow Collision-free Energy Transfer in Space Plasma A team including researchers from Nagoya University finds evidence of collisionless energy transfer occurring in the plasma of Earth's magnetosphere. Electromagnetic ion cyclotron waves are generated by the instability of hydrogen ions and cause nearby helium ions to accelerate. Copyright : Y. Miyoshi



However, while the coexistence of waves with accelerated particles in the magnetosphere has been studied for many years, the gradual nature of the interactions between them has made observation of these processes difficult. Detection of local energy transfer between the particles and the fields is therefore required to enable quantitative assessment of their interactions.



Researchers from Nagoya University's Institute for Space-Earth Environmental Research (ISEE) are part of a research team that have performed ultrafast measurements using four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft to evaluate the energy transfer that occurred during interactions associated with electromagnetic ion cyclotron waves. "We observed that the ion distributions were not symmetrical around the magnetic field direction but were in fact in phase with the plasma wave fields," states Nagoya University's Masafumi Shoji.



The high-time-resolution measurements provided by the MMS spacecraft were combined with composition-resolved ion measurements to demonstrate the simultaneous occurrence of two energy transfers. The first energy transfer was from hot anisotropic hydrogen ions to an ion cyclotron wave via a cyclotron resonance process, while the second transfer was from the cyclotron wave to helium ions, which took place via a nonresonant interaction and saw the cold He+ ions being accelerated to energies of up to 2 keV.



"This represents direct quantitative evidence of the occurrence of collisionless energy transfer between two distinct particle populations via wave-particle interactions," says Yoshizumi Miyoshi from Nagoya University's ISEE. "Measurements of this type will even provide the capability to identify the types of wave-particle interactions that are occurring." The team's findings were recently published in Science.



It is hoped that this research represents a major step towards a quantitative understanding of the wave-particle interactions and energy transfer between particle populations in space plasma. This would have implications for our understanding of a wide variety of space plasma phenomena, including the Van Allen radiation belt, geomagnetic storms, auroral particle precipitation, and atmospheric loss from planets, such as the loss of oxygen ions from Earth's atmosphere.



The energy transfer process from the hydrogen ions to the helium ions occurs via wave-particle interactions.

Research paper Journal information The article, "Direct measurements of two-way wave-particle energy transfer in a collisionless space plasma" was published in Science at DOI: 10.1126/science.aap8730 Funding information NASA, Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, CNES, CNRS, University of New Hampshire, SwRI Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: Space/Planetary space, Astrophysics, Experiments in space