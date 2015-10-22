Return to previous page

Article Released Wed-18th-July-2018 07:38 GMT

Water desalination picks up the pace A membrane made of porous carbon-fiber structures grown on a porous ceramic substrate is more efficient at filtering seawater than existing similar membranes. The high-flux carbon-composite membrane desalinates seawater with little energy consumption.



Zhiping Lai and colleagues from KAUST have developed carbon-composite membranes that consist of a network of carbon fibers deposited on a porous, hollow ceramic tube. These membranes are “the first that can be used in all three membrane-based desalination processes, namely membrane distillation, reverse osmosis and forward osmosis,” says Lai. These membranes can simultaneously reject all the salt plus let large quantities of freshwater through their nanoscopic pores while consuming little energy. The water fluxes are up to 20 times higher than for commercial membranes.



These results come from a unique interfacial salt sieving effect, which differs from a solution-diffusion mechanism observed in polymer membranes, explains Lai. One side of the membrane is immersed in salt water while the other is in contact with freshwater, creating a gap between two liquid surfaces. "Water evaporates from the salt water and quickly passes through the carbon gap before condensing at the freshwater side. Thanks to the excellent thermal conductivity of carbon fibers, most of the energy can be recovered, which reduces energy consumption by more than 80 percent,” adds Lai. Associated links https://discovery.kaust.edu.sa/en/article/536/water-desalination-picks-up-the-pace Journal information Nature Nanotechnology Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: water security water resources Chemical and Biological Engineering