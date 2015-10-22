People research news Return to previous page
Article Released Thu-28th-June-2018 13:36 GMT
Contact: Euan McKay Institution: The University of Tokyo

 Sparking the cultured pearl industry [Asia Research News 2018 Moments in History]

The techniques that make industrial pearl culturing possible were developed over a century ago at the Misaki Marine Biological Station in Japan.

Cultured pearls (front) are formed by placing initial seeds (back) inside Akoya pearl oysters.
Copyright : Misaki Marine Biological Station
Founded in 1886, MMBS is one of the world’s oldest marine stations and is part of the University of Tokyo’s Graduate School of Science. The station’s first director, Professor Kakichi Mitsukuri, emphasized to Kokichi Mikimoto in 1890 that stimulating pearl sac formation was important for pearl growth, and they went on to successfully develop methods for culturing pearls. Their achievements are credited with laying the foundation for today’s pearl farming industry.

Professor Yoshitaka Oka | Email: okay@bs.s.u-tokyo.ac.jp
Misaki Marine Biological Station
The University of Tokyo
Asia Research News is our annual magazine to highlight exciting research studies from our partners. 25,000 copies are printed and distributed to key figures in research. Download a PDF copy from the link below or contact us if you would like print copies.
Professor Kakichi Mitsukuri.
Copyright : Misaki Marine Biological Station
The Misaki Marine Biological Station at Aburatsubo, where it moved in 1897.
Copyright : Misaki Marine Biological Station

