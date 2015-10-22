 Sparking the cultured pearl industry [Asia Research News 2018 Moments in History]

Cultured pearls (front) are formed by placing initial seeds (back) inside Akoya pearl oysters. Copyright : Misaki Marine Biological Station



Further information

Professor Yoshitaka Oka | Email: okay@bs.s.u-tokyo.ac.jp

Misaki Marine Biological Station

The University of Tokyo

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Asia Research News is our annual magazine to highlight exciting research studies from our partners. 25,000 copies are printed and distributed to key figures in research. Download a PDF copy from the link below or contact us if you would like print copies.