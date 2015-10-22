Return to previous page

Contact: Katrina-Kay Sepulveda Alaimo Institution: Hokkaido University Article Released Thu-14th-June-2018 07:30 GMT Share this article: The molecules that energize babies’ hearts A metabolic process that provides heart muscle with energy fails to mature in newborns with thickened heart walls, according to a Japan­–Canada research team. The cultured cells lacking gcn5l1(right) formed thicker muscle fibers comparing to normal cells (left). Copyright : Fukushima A. et al., The Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, May 17, 2018



Before birth, cardiac muscle cells use energy generated by breaking down glucose. Immediately after birth, they rapidly switch to breaking down fatty acids. This switch is hindered in hypertrophied newborn hearts. Fukushima and his team wanted to investigate how this happens at the molecular level.



In the study, published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, the team compared the biopsy samples taken from normal and thickened right ventricular walls. They found that two enzymes involved in fatty acid break down, called LCAD and βHAD, were "hyperacetylated" in non-hypertrophied right ventricles. This means that large amounts of acetyl groups were added to the enzyme proteins, increasing their activity levels. This, in turn, led to increased fatty acid metabolism.



In hypertrophied hearts, these two enzymes were not hyperacetylated, leading to reduced fatty acid metabolism in these newborns. The team detected reduced activity of an acetylation promoting gene, called gcn5l1, in hypertrophied hearts.



When the team experimented on cultured hypertrophy-like cardiac muscle cells, they found that turning off the gcn5l1 gene led to decreased acetylation of LCAD and βHAD, and a reduced fatty acid oxidation in the cells. Moreover, the cells lacking gcn5l1 formed thicker muscle fibers comparing to normal cells. Dr. Gary Lopaschuk (left) and Dr. Arata Fukushima (right) of the research team. Copyright : Fukushima A. et al., The Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, May 17, 2018 Associated links Hokkaido University press release

Research article Journal information Fukushima A. et al., Acetylation contributes to hypertrophy caused maturational delay of cardiac energy metabolism. The Journal of Clinical Investigation Insight, May 17, 2018.



DOI: 10.1172/jci.insight.99239 Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: heart, heart muscles