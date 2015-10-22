 The first artificial snowflake [Asia Research News 2018 Moments in History]

Japanese physicist Ukichiro Nakaya (1900-1962) made the world’s first artificial snowflakes. "Snowflakes are letters sent from heaven," he wrote in his book “Snow Crystals: Natural and Artificial”. Copyright : Hokkaido University



