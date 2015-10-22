 The first artificial snowflake [Asia Research News 2018 Moments in History]

The works of Japanese physicist Ukichiro Nakaya still remains a primary reference on crystal shapes.
|
Japanese physicist Ukichiro Nakaya (1900-1962) made the world’s first artificial snowflakes. He started his research on snow crystals in the early 1930s at Hokkaido University, where there is an unlimited supply of natural snow in winter. By taking over 3,000 photographs, he established a classification of natural snow crystals and described their relationship with weather conditions. His work still remains a primary reference on crystal shapes. In 1936, after several years of research, he successfully produced the first artificial snow crystal on the tip of a single rabbit hair in his laboratory. "Snowflakes are letters sent from heaven," he wrote in his book “Snow Crystals: Natural and Artificial”.
|
|Japanese physicist Ukichiro Nakaya (1900-1962) made the world’s first artificial snowflakes. "Snowflakes are letters sent from heaven," he wrote in his book “Snow Crystals: Natural and Artificial”.
|Copyright : Hokkaido University
Further information
Naoki Namba | Email: pr@oia.hokudai.ac.jp
Global Relations Office
Hokkaido University
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Asia Research News is our annual magazine to highlight exciting research studies from our partners. 25,000 copies are printed and distributed to key figures in research. Download a PDF copy from the link below or contact us if you would like print copies.
Associated links