Contact: Administrator Account Institution: ResearchSEA Article Released Mon-4th-June-2018 11:29 GMT Share this article: New journal on nuclear disarmament launched by Nagasaki University A Japanese university that suffered from atomic devastation will help pave the way towards a world without nuclear weapons. [The journal's Editor-in-Chief Fumihiko Yoshida is available to speak to journalists on this issue] The cover of the Journal for Peace and Nuclear Disarmament.



The English-language journal aims to provide a forum for proposing policies and other ideas that could contribute to nuclear disarmament. To encourage public debate, J-PAND is provided on an open access basis by its publisher Taylor & Francis.



In the first edition, readers can find new ideas and perspectives on the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty and no-first-use of nuclear weapons.



“As is demonstrated in North Korea’s nuclear programme and the latest US Nuclear Posture Review under the Trump administration, nobody can evade this issue. By launching J-PAND, we wish to provide an academic platform for promoting nuclear disarmament,” says Fumihiko Yoshida, who serves as Editor-in-Chief of the journal.



Seventy-three years ago, an atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan. Located close to the hypocentre, Nagasaki Medical College was totally destroyed. Nearly 900 faculty members, students, and medical workers were killed.



The reconstruction of the college appeared to be an impossible mission. But from the ashes of the atomic wasteland rose the renewed Nagasaki University, which has developed into a world research centre on atomic radiation.



Determined to eliminate nuclear weapons, Nagasaki University established the Research Center for Nuclear Weapons Abolition in 2012. It was apparent that former US President Barack Obama’s landmark speech in Prague in April 2009 was a source of inspiration.



The second edition of J-PAND will be published at the end of 2018 and is expected to feature issues such as diversifying nuclear strategies and nuclear risks.



Contacts:

Dr. Hibiki Yamaguchi

Managing Editor

Journal for Peace and Nuclear Disarmament

Nagasaki University

Email: jpnd@ml.nagasaki-u.ac.jp Fumihiko Yoshida, Editor-in-Chief of the JPAND and Vice Director of RECNA Associated links Journal for Peace and Nuclear Disarmament

Nagasaki University website Journal information Journal for Peace and Nuclear Disarmament, Vol.1, Issue 1.

https://www.tandfonline.com/toc/rpnd20/1/1?nav=tocList