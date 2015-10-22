 Orchids protect the skin [Asia Research News 2018 feature]

Orchid compound can protect skin from the aging and damaging effects of sun exposure. Copyright : alisali | 123rf



They isolated stilbenoids, plant-based compounds with powerful antioxidant properties, from Dendrobium officinale and Dendrobium nobile, two orchids commonly used in Chinese medicine. The stilbenoids were formulated into a cosmetic blend that can reduce the formation of harmful reactive oxygen species and oxidative free radicals resulting from sun exposure. It can also reduce melanin generation from sun exposure, which can lead to abnormal skin pigmentations such as aging spots and freckles.



The formula’s active ingredients demonstrated higher antioxidant activity than vitamin C and beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which are commonly used in over-the-counter skincare products.



Further information

Associate Professor Hongjie Zhang | E-mail: zhanghj@hkbu.edu.hk

School of Chinese Medicine

Hong Kong Baptist University



-------------------------------------------------

Asia Research News is our annual magazine to highlight exciting research studies from our partners. 25,000 copies are printed and distributed to key figures in research. Download a PDF copy from the link below or contact us if you would like print copies.