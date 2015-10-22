 “Tougher-than-metal” fibre-reinforced hydrogels [Asia Research News 2018 feature]

The newly developed fibre-reinforced hydrogel consists of polyampholyte (PA) gels and glass fibre fabric. Copyright : Hokkaido University



Further information

Professor Jiang Ping Gong | E-mail: gong@sci.hokudai.ac.jp

Faculty of Advanced Life Science, Global Station for Soft Matter, GI-CoRE

Hokkaido University



--------------------------------

Asia Research News is our annual magazine to highlight exciting research studies from our partners. 25,000 copies are printed and distributed to key figures in research. Download a PDF copy from the link below or contact us if you would like print copies.