 “Tougher-than-metal” fibre-reinforced hydrogels [Asia Research News 2018 feature]

Hokkaido University scientists have developed ‘fibre-reinforced soft composites’, that are extremely flexible and five times stronger than carbon steel.
|
Hokkaido University scientists have developed ‘fibre-reinforced soft composites’, otherwise known as reinforced hydrogels, that are extremely flexible and five times stronger than carbon steel in terms of the energy required to destroy them. The team made the super tough hydrogel by immersing glass fibre fabric in hydrogel precursor solution. They theorize that toughness is increased by dynamic ionic bonds between the glass fibre and hydrogels, and within the hydrogel itself. The reinforced hydrogel could have a wide range of applications in areas where materials are subject to strong load-bearing tensions such as fashion, manufacturing, and artificial ligaments and tendons. The principles used here could be applied to strengthen other soft materials such as rubber.
|
|The newly developed fibre-reinforced hydrogel consists of polyampholyte (PA) gels and glass fibre fabric.
|Copyright : Hokkaido University
Further information
Professor Jiang Ping Gong | E-mail: gong@sci.hokudai.ac.jp
Faculty of Advanced Life Science, Global Station for Soft Matter, GI-CoRE
Hokkaido University
--------------------------------
Asia Research News is our annual magazine to highlight exciting research studies from our partners. 25,000 copies are printed and distributed to key figures in research. Download a PDF copy from the link below or contact us if you would like print copies.
|
|
|
|Scanning electron microscopy images of the fibre-reinforced hydrogels show the polymer matrix (arrows) filling the interstitial space in the fibre bundles and connecting the neighbouring fibres.
|Copyright : Huang Y. et al., Advanced Functional Materials
Associated links