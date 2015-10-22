Return to previous page

Contact: Naoko Odajima Institution: Tohoku University Article Released Fri-23rd-March-2018 02:12 GMT Share this article: Microorganisms can escape from a dead end by swimming Researchers at Tohoku University in Japan have shown that microorganisms can ingeniously escape from a dead end by swimming. The results pave the way to understanding the spread of infectious diseases. Image of microorganisms performing a U-turn to escape from the dead end at the left side. Credit: Takuji Ishikawa Copyright : Takuji Ishikawa



Takuji Ishikawa and Kenji Kikuchi from the Graduate School of Engineering at Tohoku University have discovered that microorganisms with hair like organelle called cilia, can avoid entrapment at a dead end, where cells would otherwise never return.



By using experiments and numerical simulations, Ishikawa and Kikuchi have shown that microorganisms can ingeniously escape from a dead end by swimming. The ability to escape from a dead end can be found in many kinds of microorganisms with cilia.



These results indicate that such a microorganism can find a way to survive even in intricate and challenging environments, where other creatures may become extinct, such as shallow water where a whale may become stuck. The results also pave the way to understanding the mechanism of the spread of infectious diseases.



This research was published online in Proceedings of the Royal Society B on 28 February 2018. It was financially supported by JSPS KAKENHI. Associated links Press release from Tohoku University Journal information Proceedings of the Royal Society B Funding information JSPS KAKENHI Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: