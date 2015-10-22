Return to previous page

Contact: Josephine Dionisappu Institution: The University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus Article Released Tue-23rd-January-2018 12:27 GMT Share this article: Drying and dehydration: solutions to address global food shortage In the University of Nottingham Malaysia, a team of chemical and food engineers from the Food and Pharmaceutical Engineering Research Group are investigating drying and dehydration of various food materials using advance dryers. Investigating retention of food nutrients during drying.



The drying characteristics and quality of various products have been investigated, namely of kedondong, salak, chempedak, ciku, starfruit, birdnest, ancient Chinese mushroom lingzhi, roselle, herbal Asian tea - java tea, moringa, Sabah snake grass, cocoa, papaya leaf, chicken meat, paddy and rice noodle. Significant improvement in nutrient and antioxidant retentions are achievable when these products are dried under low/mild drying conditions. For example, retention of bioactive ingredients in the range of 78% to 97% was observed in birdnest dried below 40°C using dehumidified air.



In addition to that, the research team has also developed and tested advance dryers such as heat pump dryer, adsorption dryer, intermittent dryer, infrared dryer, solar dryer and microwave dryer. Development of these dryers aims to improve the drying rates and efficiency of drying. Drying is an energy intensive operation and could account for up to 15% of all industrial energy usage. Fortunately, taking the heat pump dryer as an example, a two-fold increase in drying efficiency could be attained as compared to conventional drying using hot air.



In product development, current research areas focus on the development of healthy fruit snacks from underutilised fruits. Completed studies have successfully developed dried fruit snacks from Malaysian fruits salak, chempedak and ciku while research on kedondong is currently on-going. Future studies include the processing of alternative protein sources from edible insects such as mealworm. Consumption of edible insects could help to meet the demand for food protein and also as an environmental friendly option of future food.



By Dr Ching Lik Hii





