Return to previous page

Contact: University of Malaya Institution: University of Malaya Article Released Tue-23rd-January-2018 03:51 GMT Share this article: Cancer-community’s Survey on Colon Screening – A Preliminary Insight The Colon Cancer Awareness Talk Intervention (CATI) aims to investigate the compliance of taking immunochemical based fecal occult blood test (IFOBT) screening among local community. There is a timely need to destigmatize cancer and have more community engagements on cancer awareness. Participants mingling in an eco-green environment before the talk intervention. Copyright : Assoc. Prof. Dr. Loh Siew Yim



The CATI (Colon-cancer Awareness Talk Intervention) pilot Study on colorectal cancer awareness is a collaboration between Assoc. Prof. Dr. Loh Siew Yim and Prof. Dr. April Camillia, and communities such as, Qineng qigong, Petaling Jaya and Taman Tun Dr Ismail Resident Associations. The pilot study was conducted from October 2016 till April 2017 as a free initiative on cancer awareness to the community folks living around Petaling Jaya, an urban city with a multi-ethnic population. The study aims to investigate compliance and uptake in percentage of compliance to the immunochemical based Fecal Occult Blood test (IFOBT) screening in a pilot sample of 200 subjects.



The participants were invited to attend a community talk on colorectal and importance of screening via online media like Facebook and the STAR newspaper. After the talk, they were given a IFOBT kit and instructed to return the kit within three days. The research assistant did a quick immunochemical-based FOBT (IFOBT) screening test, and measured the return of kits as positive behaviors in screening (an indicator of the effectiveness of CATI). For those tested with positive immunochemical-based FOBT (IFOBT), an expedite follow-up for colonoscopy was arranged, either in public or private hospital.



There were 5 batches of colon screening with an average of 38 participants per batch. A total of 162 participants returned their kits within three days, while 38 did not return the kit. Out of those who returned their kits, 11.7% were tested positive for IFOBT. The participants (n=9) who went for further colonoscopy follow-up returned with negative results for colorectal cancer. The remainder (n=10) are either still waiting for appointment which can take a minimum of 6 weeks or more (if it’s with a public hospital), financial implications (if it’s private hospitals), and/or fear of colonoscopy, with fear of a diagnosis of cancer.



Lessons learnt:



Colon screening offered free, at community site, may still not received good response because of many reasons which includes poor strategy of information dissemination, psychosocial barriers, cultural barriers and logistic barriers. Cancer is still a fearful topic despite better treatment. As prevention is cost effectively better than cure, more community- engagements needs to be incorporated to reach the communities for earlier detection and cancer awareness. More studies are still needed to understand cancer and the community.



For more information about the study, kindly contact:

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Loh Siew Yim

Department of Rehabilitation Medicine

Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: syloh@um.edu.my

Community participants for the pilot colon screening on uptakes. Copyright : Assoc. Prof. Dr. Loh Siew Yim Healthy exercises/ activity at KeepAble with friendly students’ ambassadors. Copyright : Assoc. Prof. Dr. Loh Siew Yim Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: Community project; Cancer awareness; Colon Screening; Immunochemical-based Fecal Occult Blood Test (IFOBT); Colonoscopy;