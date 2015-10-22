Return to previous page

Contact: Koomi Sung Institution: Nagoya University Article Released Thu-14th-September-2017 07:43 GMT Share this article: “Handedness” in Scale-eating Fish: Nature and Nurture Two researchers from Nagoya University and the University of Toyama find scale-eating fish have a naturally stronger side for attacking prey fish, and learn to use the dominant side through experience. Scale-eating cichlid fish Perissodus microlepis attacking the prey fish. Copyright : Yuichi Takeuchi



Behavioral laterality is advantageous to foraging, defending against competitors, being vigilant against predators, or attending to prospective mates. While lateralized behaviors are thought to be strengthened over time, it remains unclear how they are acquired during development.



Yoichi Oda of Nagoya University and Yuichi Takeuchi of the University of Toyama have now revealed how and when behavioral laterality arises. They did this by using the scale-eating predator cichlid Perissodus microlepis (P. microlepis), found in Lake Tanganyika in Africa, at its developing stage. They recently published their findings in Scientific Reports.



“P. microlepis is an attractive model of behavioral laterality because the adult fish exhibits clear asymmetric mouth morphology and conspicuously lateralized predatory behaviour; left- or right-sided attack of the prey fish,” study corresponding author Takeuchi says. “Importantly, we successfully bred P. microlepis in our laboratory – a challenging feat by any measure. This has allowed us to investigate how the development of behavioral laterality depends on experience.”



The researchers found that naïve juvenile P. microlepis with no prior scale-eating experience started attacking prey on both sides, but they gradually tended to attack the side that corresponded to the mouth opening direction during subsequent trials. These findings confirmed the researchers’ previous results obtained from stomach content analysis: the stomach contents of early juveniles collected in the same location included scales from both sides, while the scales found in adults were almost all from one side of the prey.



Furthermore, the duo noted naïve adult P. microlepis attacked bi-directionally, as did naïve juveniles. This meant acquisition of the lateralized behavior is not age-dependent, but rather, an acquired trait.



Interestingly, the kinetics of body flexion, in terms of maximum amplitude and angular velocity, during a dominant side attack outperformed those of a non-dominant side attack. Thus, the lateral difference in behavioral kinetics is naturally determined.



“Our findings provide qualitative evidence to support the hypothesis that behavioral laterality is reinforced based on experience during development, as well as a new perspective that the stronger side is naturally determined,” coauthor Oda says. “The motions and identifiable neural circuits to control the scale-eater’s lateralized behavior may provide valuable material for studying the development of behavioral laterality and its underlying brain mechanisms in animals.”



The article, “Lateralized scale-eating behaviour of cichlid is acquired by learning to use the naturally stronger side” was published in Scientific Reports at DOI:10.1038/s41598-017-09342-7

Scale-eating cichlid fish Perissodus microlepis; larva after hatching, juvenile at the initial period of foraging scale, and adult. Copyright : Yuichi Takeuchi First, naïve juvenile Perissodus microlepis with no prior scale-eating experience shows bidirectional attacks, but it shows a lateral difference in kinetics of attack motion between dominance and non-dominance side. Second, the scale-eater learns the relationship between attack direction and predation results. Finally, the scale-eater develops a clear preference for dominant-side attacks after acquiring scale-eating experience. Copyright : Yuichi Takeuchi