Contact: University of Malaya Institution: University of Malaya Article Released Tue-8th-August-2017 15:10 GMT Share this article: Discovery of 111 new species of black flies in the Oriental Region Researchers from the Zoological & Ecological Research Network (ZEN), and Tropical Infectious Diseases Research & Education Centre (TIDREC), University of Malaya have successfully discovered 111 new species of black flies belonging to five subgenera of the genus Simulium in the Oriental Region. An unique black fly species, Simulium mirum with two different forms of male discovered from Borneo. (a) Female. (b) Form A male. (c) Form B male. Copyright : Takaoka et al., 2016



Since November 2010, University of Malaya Simuliidae Research Project researchers (Dr. Hiroyuki Takaoka, Dr. Mohd Sofian-Azirun, Dr. Chee Dhang Chen, Dr. Van Lun Low, Dr. Zubaidah Ya’cob, Mr. Koon Weng Lau, and Mr. Nor Azhar Jamil) have collaborated and carried out field surveys in eight countries to explore the simuliid fauna in the Oriental Region, and discovered 111 new species which belong to five subgenera of the genus Simulium (27 species from Malaysia, 45 species from Vietnam, 17 species from Thailand, 10 species from Nepal, seven species from Indonesia, three from Myanmar, two species from Taiwan, one species from Laos and one species from India), bringing the total number of black flies in the Oriental Region to 554. The researchers provided a new classification scheme of Gomphostilbia, which is the most abundant and complicated subgenus in the region, to facilitate species identification, as well as describing these new species. In addition, they presented a wealth of Oriental black flies’ biodiversity through advanced approaches such as ecological studies of assemblages of aquatic stages, chromosome and DNA sequence-based analyses.



The current research is a further development of our previous achievements including the discoveries of three new subgenera and 320 new species of black flies, diagnosis of ten cases of human infections with Onchocerca dewittei japonica (a new filarial parasite of wild boar in Japan), determinations of natural and experimental black fly vectors of Onchocerca dewittei japonica and five other Onchocerca species in relation to the transmission of zoonotic onchocerciasis in Japan, and findings of natural infections of three Simulium species with filarial larvae in Thailand (first record of black fly’s vectorial role in Southeast Asia).



Their black fly research is in good and steady progress by a remarkable integrated team power displayed by morphotaxonomic, ecological, cytogenetic and molecular phylogenetic specialists, together with competent PhD students.



The project was supported by the research grants from University of Malaya (RG146/11SUS, RP003A-13SUS and RP021A/16SUS) and also by the Fundamental Research Grant Scheme (Project No. FP016-2012A).





Contact Information:



1. Professor Dr. Hiroyuki Takaoka

Institute of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: takaoka@oita-u.ac.jp



2. Professor Dr. Mohd Sofian Azirun

Institute of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: sofian@um.edu.my



3. Dr. Van Lun Low

Tropical Infectious Diseases Research & Education Centre (TIDREC),

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: vanlun_low@um.edu.my



4. Dr. Zubaidah Ya’cob

Tropical Infectious Diseases Research & Education Centre (TIDREC),

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: zyacob@um.edu.my

Simulium terengganuense discovered from Terengganu. (a) Larva. (b) Pupa. (c) Male. (d) Female. Copyright : Z. Ya’cob Aquatic habitats for immature stages of black flies. Copyright : Z. Ya’cob Journal information Book:



Takaoka, H. 2016. Black flies and Parasitic Diseases [A handbook for those who begin to study black flies]. 50pp., Institute of Biological Sciences, Faculty of Science, University of Malaya

Link: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/312288573_Black_Flies_and_Parasitic_Diseases



Monograph:



Takaoka, H. & Shrestha, S. 2010. New species of black flies (Diptera: Simuliidae) from Nepal. Zootaxa, 2731: 1–62.

Link: http://www.mapress.com/zootaxa/2010/f/zt02731p062.pdf



Takaoka, H., Sofian-Azirun, M., Ya’cob,Z., Chen, C.D., Lau, K.W. & Pham, X.D.. 2015. The black flies (Diptera: Simuliidae) from Thua Thien Hue and Lam Dong Provinces, Vietnam. Zootaxa 3961 (1): 1–96.

Link: https://www.biotaxa.org/Zootaxa/article/view/zootaxa.3961.1.1



Takaoka, H., Sofian-Azirun, M., Ya’cob, Z., Chen, C.D., Lau, K.W., Low, V.L., Pham, X.D. & Adler, P.H., 2017. The black flies (Diptera: Simuliidae) of Vietnam. Zootaxa 4261 (1): 1-165.

Link: http://www.mapress.com/j/zt/article/view/zootaxa.4261.1.1



Research article:



Takaoka, H., Low, V.L., Sofian-Azirun, M., Otsuka, Y., Ya’cob, Z., Chen, C.D., Lau, K.W., & Lardizabal, L.M. 2015. Dimorphic male scutal pattern and upper-eye facets in Simulium mirum sp. nov. (Diptera: Simuliidae) from Malaysia. Parasites & Vectors 9: 136.

Link: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4784304/



Low, V.L., Takaoka, H., Pramuel, P., Adler, P.H., Ya’cob, Z., Huang, Y.T., Pham, X.D., Ramli, R., Chen, C.D., Wannaket, A., & Sofian-Azirun, M. 2016. Delineating taxonomic boundaries in the largest species complex of black flies (Simuliidae) in the Oriental Region. Scientific Reports 6: 20346.

Link: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep20346



Ya’cob, Z., Takaoka, H., Low, V. L., & Sofian-Azirun, M. 2017. Uncovering the mask of the Simulium feuerborni complex (Diptera: Simuliidae): description of Simulium pairoti sp. nov. from Malaysia based on integrative taxonomic evidence. Acta Tropica 169: 133-141.

Link: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0001706X16311305?via%3Dihub Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: Black flies; new species; Simuliidae; Oriental region; fauna;