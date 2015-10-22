Return to previous page

Contact: University of Malaya Institution: University of Malaya Article Released Tue-8th-August-2017 14:58 GMT Share this article: Mortality of Elder Abuse in Malaysia: findings from the Prevent Elder Abuse and negleCt initiativE (PEACE) In Malaysia, research into elder abuse and neglect (EAN) has indicated a link between abuse and premature death, with pattern differences between males and females. Financial abuse is found to be more common than other subtypes (physical, psychological, sexual and neglect), and comprises the group with the largest percentage of mortality. Percentage of mortality among older adults in Kuala Pilah according to subtypes of EAN *sexual abuse was excluded because the number of cases was too small Copyright : Raudah Mohd Yunus, Noran Naqiah Hairi & Choo Wan Yuen



The World Health Organization (WHO) has defined Elder Abuse and Neglect (EAN) as “a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person”. The notion of ‘relationship of trust’ plays a central role here and thus clarifies the nature of this dilemma. Those entrusted generally refer to family members, close friends, neighbours, caregivers and any person on whom the older person depends, to safeguard his well-being. The five common subtypes of EAN are physical abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse and neglect.



It has been reported that the worldwide prevalence of overall EAN is 15.7%, with psychological abuse being the most common type. In Malaysia, the Prevent Elder Abuse and negleCt initiativE (PEACE), found that 4.5% older adults in the rural area reported having been mistreated in the last 12 months, whereas the lifetime prevalence was 8.1%. On the other hand, 9.6% urban poor elders reported having experienced abuse in the past 12-months in another study. Contrary to the global finding which showed that psychological abuse was most common, financial abuse was the leading subtype in rural Malaysia.



In the United States and Australia, EAN has been shown to be fatal. Older adults who were abused, regardless of the subtype, died earlier than those who were not abused. A similar study in rural Malaysia demonstrated a possible link between mistreatment or exploitation in late life and death. Malaysian elders who admitted to having experienced abuse ever since they turned 60, died in greater percentages when compared to those who were never abused, upon a short follow-up of two years. Proportions of death were highest in financial abuse, followed by psychological abuse and neglect.



Figure 1 illustrates the findings of a study conducted in Kuala Pilah which tracked mortality among a cohort of older adults after two years. How abuse causes death is still unclear, but a number of possible explanations can be offered. Chronic stressor – in this case EAN – has been shown to adversely affect physiological processes in the body which may eventually manifest as clinical symptoms, health complaints and different illnesses. Numerous studies have established the connection between EAN and a wide range of health problems such as digestive symptoms, bodily pain, metabolic syndrome, headache, suicidal ideation, and depression, sleeping problems, incontinence and many more. To a certain extent, abuse is therefore responsible for the deterioration of physical and mental well-being of victims, which gradually contribute to higher risks of death.



While severe forms of physical abuse can directly lead to injuries and fatalities, the link between other subtypes such as financial and psychological abuse and death is more subtle. In the case of repeated and prolonged financial exploitations, victims do not only suffer from financial losses but also mental distress as a result of the broken trust by their loved ones. In addition, financial deprivation limits older adults’ mobility, access to health care and purchasing power. These can easily result in social isolation, deterioration of living condition, and worsening of existing illnesses, with an eventual outcome of death.



Clustering of abuse, defined as experiencing more than one subtype of EAN, was found to correspond positively with percentages of mortality. This means older adults who are abused in different forms (more than one type) show higher percentages of death compared to those abused in a single dimension. Findings from PEACE also revealed a striking difference in mortality patterns and percentages between abused males and females. Female victims seem to be more vulnerable – their percentage of death almost tripled from abuse of a single type to abuse of two or more types, while the percentage of male deaths increased only by 0.2%. Figure 2 demonstrates the dose-response relationship between EAN clustering and death percentages, along with gender differences in mortality.



Based on the study results, it can be postulated that there is a link between abuse in late life and risks of mortality, even though it is still difficult to ascertain whether EAN causes death in the Malaysian context. Nevertheless, evidence from other countries has corroborated this relationship. What we need in the future are more rigorous investigations into how different subtypes of EAN affect mortality rates and how gender influences the relationship between abuse and death. This will assist policy-makers in formulating more efficient intervention programs, and healthcare providers in tailoring clinical approaches accordingly. Given that financial abuse is the most common type of EAN in Malaysia, more studies are also required to further understand this phenomenon in order to enable the designation of effective and holistic preventive measures.



Contact:



1. Dr Raudah Mohd Yunus

Julius Centre University of Malaya

Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: raudah84@siswa.um.edu.my



2. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Noran Naqiah Hairi

Julius Centre University of Malaya

Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: noran@um.edu.my



3. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Choo Wan Yuen

Julius Centre University of Malaya

Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: ccwy@um.edu.my

The dose-response relationship between EAN clustering and death percentages, along with gender differences in mortality. Copyright : Raudah Mohd Yunus, Noran Naqiah Hairi & Choo Wan Yuen Journal information 1. Sooryanarayana, R., Yuen, C. W., & Hairi, N. N. (2017). Alone and Lonely: A Case Report on Elder Abuse in Malaysia. Journal of the American Medical Directors Association, 18(5), 447.

2. Yunus, R. M., Wazid, S. W., Hairi, N. N., Choo, W. Y., Hairi, F. M., Sooryanarayana, R., ... & Mohamad, Z. L. (2017). Association between elder abuse and poor sleep: A cross-sectional study among rural older Malaysians. PLoS one, 12(7), e0180222.

3. Sooryanarayana, R. (2015). Cinderella's Lifetime Abuse. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 63(1), 175-175.

4. Loh, D. A., Choo, W. Y., Hairi, N. N., Othman, S., Mohd Hairi, F., Mydin, M., ... & Abdul Aziz, S. (2015). A cluster randomized trial on improving nurses’ detection and management of elder abuse and neglect (I‐NEED): study protocol. Journal of advanced nursing, 71(11), 2661-2672.

5. Baker, P. R., Francis, D. P., Hairi, N. N., Othman, S., & Choo, W. Y. (2016). Interventions for preventing abuse in the elderly. The Cochrane Library.

6. Yunus, R. M., Hairi, N. N., & Choo, W. Y. (2017). Consequences of Elder Abuse and Neglect: A Systematic Review of Observational Studies. Trauma, Violence, & Abuse, 1524838017692798.

7. Yunus, R. M., Hairi, N. N., Choo, W. Y., Hairi, F. M., Sooryanarayana, R., Ahmad, S. N., ... & Mohamad, R. (2017). Mortality among elder abuse victims in rural Malaysia: A two-year population-based descriptive study. Journal of elder abuse & neglect, 29(1), 59-71.

8. Choo, W. Y., Hairi, N. N., Sooryanarayana, R., Yunus, R. M., Hairi, F. M., Ismail, N., ... & Othman, S. (2016). Elder mistreatment in a community dwelling population: the Malaysian Elder Mistreatment Project (MAESTRO) cohort study protocol. BMJ open, 6(5), e011057.

9. Sooryanarayana, R., Choo, W. Y., Hairi, N. N., Chinna, K., & Bulgiba, A. (2015). Insight Into Elder Abuse Among Urban Poor of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia—A Middle‐Income Developing Country. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, 63(1), 180-182.

10. Ayalon, L., Lev, S., Green, O., & Nevo, U. (2016). A systematic review and meta-analysis of interventions designed to prevent or stop elder maltreatment. Age and ageing, 45(2), 216-227.

11. Sooryanarayana, R., Choo, W. Y., & Hairi, N. N. (2013). A review on the prevalence and measurement of elder abuse in the community. Trauma, Violence, & Abuse, 14(4), 316-325.

12. Ahmed, A., Choo, W. Y., Othman, S., Hairi, N. N., Hairi, F. M., Mohd Mydin, F. H., & Illiani Jaafar, S. N. (2016). Understanding of elder abuse and neglect among health care professionals in Malaysia: An exploratory survey. Journal of elder abuse & neglect, 28(3), 163-177.

Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: Elder abuse; Neglect; Mortality; Older people; Malaysia;