 T2K presents hint of CP violation by neutrinos

An electron-neutrino candidate in Super-Kamiokande. Copyright : T2K Collaboration/KEK



Kavli IPMU Project Assistant Professor Mark Hartz is a co-convener of the neutrino oscillation analysis working group in the T2K collaboration and has been involved in the data analysis effort of T2K. His reaction to this announcement is as follows:



"By doubling our neutrino mode data and making analysis improvements, T2K has made the most sensitive search for CP violation in neutrino oscillations yet. This data shows an intriguing hint of CP violation. To make a definitive measurement, T2K will need to collect additional neutrino mode and antineutrino mode data. As a T2K collaborator, I am excited to continue our long-term program to search for CP violation in neutrino oscillations and make precision neutrino oscillation parameter measurements."