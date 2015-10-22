Return to previous page

Contact: JooHyeon Heo Institution: Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) Article Released Tue-25th-July-2017 09:00 GMT Share this article: UNIST Professor Featured as a Highly Prolific Author in ACS Journal A South Korean researcher, affiliated with Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology has recently been listed in the 2017 "Highly Prolific Authors" for Nano Letters by ACS Publications. The American Chemical Society (ACS) has recently published their one-millionth article. To celebrate this occasion, the ACS announced the listing of the top authors and articles in each journal.



Jaephil Cho, professor and director of Research Center for Innovative Battery Technologies at UNIST has been cited as one of the most highly prolific author for Nano Letters in recognition of scientific excellence within the journal communities in Materials Science & Engineering.



The listing of these journal stars is part of a thank you to all journal authors, reviewers and editors in celebration of ACS's publication of its one-millionth article. This is also a measure of publication output of each scientist in Nano Letters over the past five years.



Besides Professor Cho, a total of eleven other materials scientists, including Professor Yi Cui of Stanford University, Professor Zhong Lin Wang of Georgia Institute of Technology, and Professor Jang Wook Choi of Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology were also listed for Nano Letters.



Professor Jaephil Cho, the world-leading expert on secondary batteries, has more than 200 patents and 280 scientific publications. He has also published approximately 17 articles in Nano Letters in the past five years.



"I am truly honored to be included in this list with some of the world's most influential scientific minds," says Professor Cho. "This recognition proves that the secondary battery research at UNIST is truly making an impact globally."



Professor Cho is the recipient of many honors, including Thomson Reuters' Highly Cited Researchers 2016. In that same year, he has also been named among MSE Supplies' 300 most-cited researchers in materials science and engineering worldwide.



ACS journals are the most trusted, most cited, and most read in the chemistry community. Associated links http://news.unist.ac.kr/unist-professor-featured-as-a-highly-prolific-author-in-acs-journals/ Journal information ACS Nano Letters