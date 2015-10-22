Return to previous page

Contact: University of Malaya Institution: University of Malaya Article Released Wed-12th-July-2017 01:06 GMT Share this article: Vitamin B7 monitoring device for food and clinical samples analyses Direct detection of vitamin B7 in real sample is possible using the developed immunosensor without the need of sample pre-treatment. The immunosensor not only leads to shorter analysis time but also is a user-friendly approach to the end user. Development of an electrochemical immunosensor for direct detection of vitamin B7 in real samples. Copyright : Dr. Khor Sook Mei



Detection of vitamin B7 using the developed immunosensor is based on the specific interactions between vitamin B7 and its antibodies on the immunosensor interface, leading to the change in electrochemical property of the immunosensor interface. The change in electrochemical property of immunosensor interface is varying with the concentration of vitamin B7 in tested actual sample. Due to the anti-fouling capability resulted from the zwitterionic property of the modified immunosensor interface, the unwanted interferences (especially from non-specific proteins adsorption) in real sample can be prevented from accessing the immunosensor interface by a water hydration layer, thus the generated detection signal will be accurate (neither false positive nor false negative reading was observed). In addition, results obtained for the stability, selectivity, reproducibility, and intra-day/inter-day precision of the electrochemical immunosensor were proven to be as good as compared to other reported studies. Furthermore, quantification of the concentration of vitamin B7 in real samples such as infant formulas, supplements and human serum using the developed immunosensor was validated by standard HPLC method with a photodiode array detector. Unlike using HPLC technique, only simple dilution step is needed for the vitamin B7 detection in real sample using the developed immunosensor, thereby it is much simpler to be used and able to produce a sensitive and specific detection signal in about 15 minutes. To conclude, the newly developed electrochemical immunosensor is reliable, stable, reproducible, precise and reliable for the quantification of vitamin B7 in real samples.





Contact:



(1) Dr. Khor Sook Mei

Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: naomikhor@um.edu.my



(2) Prof. Dr. Yatimah Alias

Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Email: yatimah70@um.edu.my



(3) Khoo Mai Mai

Department of Chemistry, Faculty of Science,

University of Malaya, 50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

