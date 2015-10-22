Return to previous page

Contact: Katrina-Kay Sepulveda Alaimo Institution: Hokkaido University Article Released Fri-7th-July-2017 06:36 GMT

New biosynthetic pathway unique to pathogenic microorganisms Scientists have discovered a unique biosynthetic pathway for D-Glutamate, an important cell wall component in pathogenic bacteria, which could lead to the development of medicines and agricultural chemicals. The newly discovered pathway involves two genes which facilitate the binding of L-Glu to UDP-MurNAc-L-Ala and then epimerize (isomerize) L-Glu to D-Glu. (Dairi T. et al., Journal of the American Chemical Society, March 15, 2017)



To figure out what is compensating for the missing piece, the researchers conducted shotgun cloning experiments in which the genes of X. oryzae were introduced to Escherichia coli mutants that cannot produce D-Glu. The team found out the two genes created a pathway that bypassed the defect, enabling the production of D-Glu. In general, D-Glu binds with a molecular complex called UDP-MurNAc-L-Ala, but in this pathogenic microorganism, L-Glu bound with the complex mediated by one of the two genes they identified. The other gene then epimerizes (isomerizes) L-Glu to D-Glu.



“Like X.oryzae, other pathogenic bacteria such as Stenotrophomonas which trigger in-hospital infections could also take the newly discovered pathway. We hope that the pathway will provide new targets for developing medicines and agricultural chemicals against bacteria,” says Toru Dairi.

Associated links Hokkaido University press release

Journal information Journal of the American Chemical Society

Keywords associated to this article: microorganisms, D-Glu