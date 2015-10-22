Return to previous page

Contact: Administrator Account Institution: ResearchSEA Article Released Tue-4th-July-2017 14:55 GMT Share this article: NCSTE of China and Clarivate Analytics partner on international scientific research collaboration report BEIJING, July 4, 2017 – China National Center for Science and Technology Evaluation (NCSTE) and Clarivate Analytics launched a collaborative report entitled “China’s International Scientific Research Collaboration Landscape.”

The report is based on the publication and citation data of global scientific research collaboration papers from the Web of Science powered by Clarivate Analytics. In addition to bibliometrics, the report uses viewpoints and commentaries of researchers and research management professionals in China to provide in-depth analysis and insights into the current landscape and research trends of China’s international research collaboration over the past decade from 2006 until 2015.



Exponential increase found in China’s international research collaboration output

The accelerated pace of China’s international scientific research collaboration papers from 2006 until 2015 was accompanied by a substantial increase in output of its research papers. China quadrupled its international collaboration research output to 7.1 million papers in 2015 (4.4 times) from its 2006 output of 1.6 million papers, becoming the world’s third most prolific academic research collaborating country. The joint report focuses on the scale and spectrum of China’s international scientific research collaboration, its key research trends of research output during the decade and interprets the research outcomes based on citation data.



During the period of the “Twelfth Five-Year Plan” (2011-2015), China’s international research collaboration partners have grown to span 188 countries and regions around the world, enabling the country to assimilate into the global scientific community. Along with the increasingly high volume and scale of international scientific research collaboration papers over the past decade, China’s importance in the international scientific collaboration network increased significantly and the country has become a top international research collaboration partner of choice. China is continuing to deepen its collaboration and relationships with partnering countries, while developing domestic technology districts and consolidating its “One Belt One Road” economic initiative.



Citation impact shows evidence of China’s rising influence

The citation impact of China’s collaborative research papers has increased universally over the past decade. China’s researchers are more often taking a leading role with international research collaboration, as seen from the volume of Highly Cited Papers indexed in the Web of Science, and from contributions to the global science and technology community. China also benefits from international research collaboration as is evident in the citation impact of various co-authored papers with international partners, which is higher than the country’s average citation impact over the last decade. Collaboration is driving China’s assimilation into the global science and technology network, increasing its influence and research impact.



In today’s global economy, international scientific research collaboration is a critical part of China’s national science and technology innovation agenda, helping the country to drive its research and development strategy towards strong economic growth. The joint report published by NCSTE and Clarivate Analytics is aimed at researchers, science and technology research evaluation and research management professionals involved in global collaborative projects, and provides them with a clear, holistic and evidence-based approach to support decision-making processes on China’s science and technology collaboration policy.



National Center for Science and Technology Evaluation (NCSTE)



National Center for Science and Technology Evaluation (NCSTE) was originated in 1997 and formally became a specialized agency affiliated to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), P. R. China in 2005. It was set up to meet the demands of S&T development. Over the past decade, it has successfully implemented a series of evaluations in the field of China’s S&T policies, programs, projects and research institutions, meanwhile developed the basic S&T evaluation standards and methodologies. These not only prove its necessity of establishment, but also showcase its great contributions to the S&T management system progress, policy making, as well as the unprecedented development of S&T and Innovation of China. For more information, please visit the link below.



Clarivate Analytics



Clarivate™ Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we own and operate a collection of leading subscription-based businesses focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. Clarivate™ Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well‐known brands that include Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor® and Techstreet™, among others. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.



