Contact: University of Malaya Institution: University of Malaya Article Released Wed-28th-June-2017 07:16 GMT Share this article: Buildings’ role in addressing climate change Electricity consumption in buildings will rise and increases the GHG emissions. The biggest challenge for energy and carbon emissions reduction is not only the relatively cheap price of electricity, but to refurbish existing buildings to become more energy efficient and lessen its environmental impacts. Images of Climate Change. Copyright : NASA Global Climate Change [https://climate.nasa.gov/resources/global-warming/]



Since we spend most of our time inside buildings, it is thus important to ensure that our living environment is either positively impacting the environment or lessen its environmental impact. As the standards of living and services raised in developing countries, electricity consumption in buildings is expected to rise exponentially too. This has been proven by the increases of GHG emissions from developing countries in Asia for the last three decades.



The primary contribution of GHG emissions in building sector is fuel combustions, which is resulted from fossil fuels used for electricity generation or for building operations. Electricity is the main energy consumption in building sector, with nearly 60% of the world’s total consumption, and commercial buildings in developed countries like the United States and Japan are driving peak demand and is expected to rise further. The bulk of GHG emissions are largely produced during the operational phase (80-90%) from energy consumption for heating, cooling, lighting, ventilation and appliances.



In the wake of recent news of the American President’s regrettably decision to rescind from the Paris Agreement to ensure “a global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius”, normal citizens, industry players, innovators, corporations, mayors and governors have taken independent steps in pledging their commitment to the Paris Agreement. The Convention was ratified by a total of 148 Parties (countries). Climate skeptics think that the planetary system is too vast to be impacted by human beings, and we could not possibly alter the natural elements and natural course of the earth’s ecosystems. Imaging this: Earth is balanced on top of a slice of ice in a boiling pot, sooner or later the pot will start to boil, and the ice will melt and finally the Earth will drown. We may have yet to alter the natural course of melting point, but we had manipulated the water element by increasing the heat to boil water. This is a simple explanation for Global Warming, whereby heat are trapped in our atmosphere due to the carbon we have emitted.



Researchers at Centre for Building, Construction & Tropical Architecture (BuCTA), University of Malaya conducted research that encompasses a wide range of issues: from code compliance to sustainability, from energy conservation to post-occupancy evaluations, building science and aims at providing an impetus for research in the application of building science principles to the design and construction of buildings. The research led by Dr Suzaini Zaid has investigated wide ranges on the building sector impact on climate change, including:



Through the years of research in the Malaysian building industry, the biggest imperious challenge to achieving energy and carbon emissions reduction seems to be the relatively cheap price of electricity. And a yet bigger challenge for the industry is to refurbish existing buildings to become more energy efficient and lessen its long foreseeable environmental impacts. It is much easier to design and build new ‘green’ buildings than to push building inhabitants and old building systems to perform more environmentally friendly. The building industry must push forward to innovating and incorporating holistically clean and renewable energy productions with building systems, and promote more environmental awareness to industry players and inhabitants.



Research and innovation in the building industry in the last decade included the green building rating tools, energy simulation, green and sustainable architecture, and more. However, research has also shown that even with these efforts, buildings cannot achieve the fully ‘green’ potential if the users are not actively engaging and aware of such ‘green’ features. Targeted behaviour encouragement such as switching off all electronic, lighting and air conditioning before leaving the office will make a difference in reducing energy load. Green building rating tools are an effective tool to reduce electricity consumption, but using this tool alone and certification does not guarantee energy savings. A well-managed and efficient building operations of a conventional building can perform as well as or even better than a green building. The action to climate change is now being trickled down to all levels of society, and everyone has an important part to play.





Contact details:



Dr. Noor Suzaini Binti Mohamed Zaid

Department of Building Surveying

Faculty of Built Environment, University of Malaya,

50603 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

email: suzaini_zaid@um.edu.my

“Greener Future”. Copyright : kwest/Shutterstock.com [https://www.shutterstock.com/g/kwest] Boiling Earth in Climate Change. Copyright : LA Johnson/npr.org [http://www.npr.org/people/348775569/la-johnson] Journal information 1. Zaid, N.S.M. & Kayan, B.A. (2018). Environment and Sustainability in Tropical Region. In Riley, M.; Cotgrave, A. & Farragher, M. (Eds.), Building Design, Construction and Performance in Tropical Climates. Oxon, UK: Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group.

2. Esfandiari, M., Zaidb, S. M., Ismaila, M. A., & Aflakia, A. (2017). Influence of Indoor Environmental Quality on Work Productivity in Green Office Buildings: A Review. CHEMICAL ENGINEERING, 56.

3. Zaid, S. M.; Kiani, A. R.; Zainon, N. (Accepted, 2016) Are Green Offices Better Than Conventional: Measuring Operational Energy Consumption and Carbon Impact of Green Office in Malaysia, Facilities.

4. Zaid, N.S.M. & Mahyuddin, N. (2015). Total Building Performance. Malaysia: Open University Malaysia.

Malaysia's rising GHG emissions and carbon 'lock-in'risk: A review of Malaysian building sector legislation and policy. Journal of Surveying, Construction and Property, 6(1).

Keywords associated to this article: Green building; Climate change; Built environment; Greenhouse gasses (GHGs); Energy conservation