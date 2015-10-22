Return to previous page

Contact: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institution: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Article Released Tue-30th-May-2017 09:45 GMT Share this article: Development of Fine Worsted Yak Yarns and Fabrics New spinning method and system for 100% fine worsted yak yarns and fabrics. Schematic view of the new yarn spinning system.



Yak garments made by this technology have achieved better quality with increased added-value. Moreover, this technology helps improve the living standard of herders on the Tibetan Plateau and some other remote communities that engage in yak breeding.



Special features and advantages

• The new spinning method and system are developed to produce 100% fine yak yarns of higher strength, lower hairiness and improved evenness.

• Knitted fabrics made from yak fibers have soft hand feel and exhibit better air-permeability and warmth retention property than cashmere and wool.



Applications

• New yarn spinning method can be applied in the production of high quality fine yarns of different materials (e.g. yak fibers, cotton, wool) with different systems (e.g. short-staple, long-staple systems).

• Yak fabrics can be made into various products like sweaters, gloves and hats with better hand feel and excellent breathability and heat retention capability.



Awards

• Gold Medal – 45th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, Switzerland (Mar 2017)



Principal Investigator

Dr Bingang XU

Institute of Textiles and Clothing

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Contact Details

Institute for Entrepreneurship

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Tel: (852) 3400 2929 Fax: (852) 2333 2410 Email: pdadmin@polyu.edu.hk Associated links Press release from PolyU Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: