Article Released Tue-30th-May-2017 09:45 GMT
Contact: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institution: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Contact: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institution: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Development of Fine Worsted Yak Yarns and Fabrics
New spinning method and system for 100% fine worsted yak yarns and fabrics.
|
Yak garments made by this technology have achieved better quality with increased added-value. Moreover, this technology helps improve the living standard of herders on the Tibetan Plateau and some other remote communities that engage in yak breeding.
Special features and advantages
• The new spinning method and system are developed to produce 100% fine yak yarns of higher strength, lower hairiness and improved evenness.
• Knitted fabrics made from yak fibers have soft hand feel and exhibit better air-permeability and warmth retention property than cashmere and wool.
Applications
• New yarn spinning method can be applied in the production of high quality fine yarns of different materials (e.g. yak fibers, cotton, wool) with different systems (e.g. short-staple, long-staple systems).
• Yak fabrics can be made into various products like sweaters, gloves and hats with better hand feel and excellent breathability and heat retention capability.
Awards
• Gold Medal – 45th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, Switzerland (Mar 2017)
Principal Investigator
Dr Bingang XU
Institute of Textiles and Clothing
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Contact Details
Institute for Entrepreneurship
The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Tel: (852) 3400 2929 Fax: (852) 2333 2410 Email: pdadmin@polyu.edu.hk
Associated links
Keywords associated to this article:
More from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University
- Articles |
- Announcements |
- Events |
- Experts
- | Images