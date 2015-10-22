Article Released Fri-26th-May-2017 07:51 GMT
Contact: Moonsuk Seon Institution: DGIST(Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology)
Contact: Moonsuk Seon Institution: DGIST(Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology)
New Photocatalyst Speeds up the Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Chemical Resources
A new oxygen-deficient titanium dioxide prepared with Mg reduction method drastically improves the carbon dioxide conversion efficiency up to three times the efficiency of existing photocatalyst. It is expected to be applied for carbon dioxide resources and reduction technology.
Associated links
Keywords associated to this article: DGIST,ResearchNews
More from DGIST(Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology)
- Articles |
- Announcements |
- Events |
- Experts
- | Images