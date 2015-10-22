Vinylation of different hydroxyl groups by CaC2/KF solid acetylene reagent



Mechanistic studies by experiment and computations have revealed two important factors: 1) the etching of the surface of CaC2 by KF in the solid state; and 2) the fluoride-mediated activation in solution, which governs the enhanced reactivity in the developed system. The CaC2/KF system described in the present study has crucial advantages compared to gaseous acetylene.



Acetylene is a fundamental and one of the most known organic molecules. However, acetylene is a flammable and explosive gas, which is very difficult to handle in laboratory. Using high pressure of acetylene requires complicated and expensive equipment with severe safety regulations. The CaC2/KF system described in the present study has crucial advantages compared to gaseous acetylene. With this efficient CaC2/KF solid acetylene reagent a number of remarkable applications can be anticipated.





The article "A solid acetylene reagent with enhanced reactivity: fluoride-mediated functionalization of alcohols and phenols" was published in the Green Chemistry journal (The Royal Society of Chemistry).



Reference: Werner G., Rodygin K.S., Kostin A.A., Gordeev E.G., Kashin A.S., Ananikov V.P, Green Chem., 2017.

DOI: 10.1039/c7gc00724h

On-line link: http://doi.org/10.1039/c7gc00724h

