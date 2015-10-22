Article Released Thu-25th-May-2017 15:08 GMT
Contact: ZIOC Laboratory Institution: Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry, Russian Academy of Sciences
Solid acetylene reagent
Acetylene is one of the primary starting materials for chemical synthesis. However, acetylene is known as gas, which is highly flammable, dangerous and difficult to use in regular research laboratories. A novel solid acetylene regent was developed to make chemical applications safe and easy to use (doi: 10.1039/c7gc00724h).
Mechanistic studies by experiment and computations have revealed two important factors: 1) the etching of the surface of CaC2 by KF in the solid state; and 2) the fluoride-mediated activation in solution, which governs the enhanced reactivity in the developed system. The CaC2/KF system described in the present study has crucial advantages compared to gaseous acetylene.
Acetylene is a fundamental and one of the most known organic molecules. However, acetylene is a flammable and explosive gas, which is very difficult to handle in laboratory. Using high pressure of acetylene requires complicated and expensive equipment with severe safety regulations. The CaC2/KF system described in the present study has crucial advantages compared to gaseous acetylene. With this efficient CaC2/KF solid acetylene reagent a number of remarkable applications can be anticipated.
The article "A solid acetylene reagent with enhanced reactivity: fluoride-mediated functionalization of alcohols and phenols" was published in the Green Chemistry journal (The Royal Society of Chemistry).
Reference: Werner G., Rodygin K.S., Kostin A.A., Gordeev E.G., Kashin A.S., Ananikov V.P, Green Chem., 2017.
DOI: 10.1039/c7gc00724h
On-line link: http://doi.org/10.1039/c7gc00724h
