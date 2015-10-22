Return to previous page

Contact: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Institution: The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Article Released Mon-22nd-May-2017 08:50 GMT Share this article: Sensing Insole for Footstrike Pattern Detection in Runners Researchers at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) have developed a mobile biofeedback device for footstrike pattern modification for injury prevention and rehabilitation in runners. 3D design of the sensing insole (above) and the interface of the smartphone App. Copyright : PolyU



According to biomechanical analysis, midfoot strike is an optimal pattern, but it is difficult for runners to attain on their own. This invention provides real-time information about footstrike patterns over the whole running bout and real-time feedback through a specially designed smartphone app. Runners may make use of the information to modify their gait mechanics for injury prevention and rehabilitation.



Special features and advantages

• High accuracy - cross-validated with laboratory-based equipment

• Low cost when compared to motion capturing device (< 1/10000) or pressure sensors (< less than 1/1000)

• Continuous outdoor monitoring

• Real-time information and feedback for users to adjust their footstrike pattern accordingly



Applications

• Injury prevention – Runners can use the device to have biofeedback training which modifies gait mechanics by adjusting footstrike pattern.

• Rehabilitation – Recovering runners are able to realize their footstrike pattern and avoid overloading of particular body structures e.g. runners with repaired Achilles tendon should avoid forefoot strike.



Awards

• Silver Medal – 45th International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva, Switzerland (Mar 2017)

• Special MeritAward – RomanianAssociation for Nonconventional Technologies, Romania (Mar 2017)



Principal Investigator

Dr Roy T. H. CHEUNG

Department of Rehabilitation Sciences

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University



Contact Details

Institute for Entrepreneurship

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Tel: (852) 3400 2929 Fax: (852) 2333 2410 Email: pdadmin@polyu.edu.hk Associated links Press release from PolyU Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: