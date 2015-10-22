Article Released Fri-21st-April-2017 05:57 GMT
Contact: Moonsuk Seon Institution: DGIST(Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology)
DGIST Develops 20 Times Faster Biosensor
A research team in Korea develops technology which is 20 times faster than the existing biosensors using micromagnetic pattern of spider web. The technology can be used for early diagnosis and recurrence diagnosis of diseases such as cancer.
