Return to previous page

Contact: Katrina-Kay Sepulveda Alaimo Institution: Hokkaido University Article Released Mon-17th-April-2017 04:49 GMT

View available downloads. Share this article: Nice moves: First dancing, then mating in songbirds Java sparrows are more likely to mate after dancing together, according to a study from Hokkaido University, contradictory to the belief that songs are the primary sexual signal.



In a new study published in the journal PLoS ONE, Associate Professor Masayo Soma and Midori Iwama at Hokkaido University in Japan examined how duet-dancing influences the mating success of pairs during a first encounter.



The researchers found that although both duet-dancing and male-singing are associated to a higher rate of mating success, the former played an essential role in mating. Females often gave a copulation solicitation display (CSD), meaning they are ready to mate, before the males started to sing, or after listening to the introductory notes. These results suggest that dance is more important than the males’ singing.



Masayo Soma says “It is surprising that females select mating partners without hearing the main song. The main song varies greatly among individuals and is thought to be important for selecting a mate in similar species.”



They also found that duet-dancing could be initiated by either sex, confirming the existing knowledge that courtship is a bilateral process in this species. Duet-dancing might also be part of a “matchmaking” process since males and females performed it on their first meeting. Solo-dancing by either the male or female did not result in a higher mating success in their study.



“Our current research didn’t look at how well their dances fit together. Future studies should look into the duration and degree of coordination in duet-dancing to better understand the role of dancing and its relative importance to singing. We are also interested in how dance routines change among pairs over time,” Masayo Soma added.



Original article:

Soma M, Iwama M., Mating success follows duet dancing in the Java sparrow. PLoS ONE, March 8, 2017.

DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0172655



Funding information:

This work was supported by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Grants-in-Aid for Young Scientists (Nos. 23680027, 16H06177).



Contacts:

Associate Professor Masayo Soma

Department of Biological Sciences

School of Science

Hokkaido University

Email: masayo.soma[at]sci.hokudai.ac.jp



Naoki Namba (Media Officer)

Global Relations Office

Institute for International Collaboration

Hokkaido University

Tel: +81-11-706-8034

Email: pr[at]oia.hokudai.ac.jp Associated links Hokkaido University website

Research Paper Associated files available for download View/download the file 'S1Movie.mp4. Journal information PLoS ONE Funding information Japan Society for the Promotion of Science Grants-in-Aid for Young Scientists (Nos. 23680027, 16H06177) Email this page to a friend Keywords associated to this article: biology, ornithology, zoology, birds, java sparrows, songbirds