 A new mineral from the oldest solar system solids in meteorites





CAIs from two different carbonaceous chondrites were studied independently by Takashi Yoshizaki from Tohoku University and Chi Ma of the California Institute of Technology. They found tiny (< 10 µm in diameter) grains of a new garnet mineral rubinite (chemical formula: Ca3Ti3+2Si3O12). In both cases, the new minerals show high Ti3+ contents, indicating that they formed under highly reducing conditions. Further cosmochemical studies of rubinite will uncover new insights into nebular processes and evolution of the early solar system.



Contact:

Takashi Yoshizaki

Division of Earth and Planetary Materials Science,

Graduate School of Science, Tohoku University

Email: tacasy22@dc.tohoku.ac.jp