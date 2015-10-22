Return to previous page

Contact: Ngaroma Riley Institution: Tohoku University Article Released Wed-22nd-March-2017 10:18 GMT Share this article: Quadruped robot exhibits spontaneous changes in step with speed The research group of Professor Akio Ishiguro and Assistant Professor Dai Owaki of Tohoku University have, for the first time, successfully demonstrated that by changing only its parameter related to speed, a quadruped robot can spontaneously change its steps between energy-efficient patterns (gait transition phenomena). The quadruped robot, Oscillex 3.



Moreover, they confirmed that the energy-efficiency profile of the robot's gait patterns matched those measured in horses.



The present work is expected to lead to better understanding of the mechanism of how quadrupeds can flexibly and efficiently adjust their gait when their speed is changed. The result may constitute the basis of an unconventional approach to coordinating the many degrees of freedoms required for adaptive robot locomotion.



The researchers hope that the study will lead to a wide range of applications such as adaptive legged robots working in disaster areas, user-friendly legged entertainment robots, and automatic motion-creation algorithms for computer graphics (CG) animation.







Contact:

Akio Ishiguro

Research Institute of Electrical Communication

Email: ishiguro@riec.tohoku.ac.jp



Reproduced changes in step (gait transition phenomenon). (Top) Change in the parameter related to speed (Bottom) The colors represent periods when a leg senses weight on the corresponding leg. The gait transition was demonstrated from walk to trot, to canter, to gallop. Centralized control approach: A main computer governs all degrees of freedom (DoFs) on the body at all times to track the desired trajectory of each point, resulting in high computational cost and low adaptability to environmental changes. Decentralized control approach: Each local controller for a leg modulates its locomotor rhythm with the use of only local load sensing, resulting in low computational cost and high adaptability.

Research paper

Laboratory website Journal information Authors: Dai Owaki and Akio Ishiguro

Title: A Quadruped Robot Exhibiting Spontaneous Gait Transitions from Walking to Trotting to Galloping

Journal: Scientific Reports

DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-00348-9

