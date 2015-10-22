Return to previous page

Contact: Abdel Magid Hamouda Institution: Qatar University Article Released Mon-20th-March-2017 09:50 GMT Share this article: QU legal clinic conducts study on Qatari climate change laws and policies A legal clinic from Qatar University College of Law (QU-LAWC) and local institutions is reviewing the current Qatari laws and policies related to climate change with the aim to find ways to adapt the objectives and terms of the Paris Agreement within the Qatari context. Dr Talal Abdulla Al-Emadi.



The Paris Agreement, which entered into force last November, under the umbrella of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) builds upon the Convention and – for the first time – brings all nations into a common cause to undertake ambitious efforts to combat climate change and adapt to its effects, with enhanced support to assist developing countries to do so. As such, it charts a new course in the global climate effort. The Paris Agreement’s central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping a global temperature rise this century well below 2OC above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5OC. Additionally, the agreement aims to strengthen the ability of countries to deal with the impacts of climate change.



The Paris Agreement requires all parties to put forward their best efforts through NDCs and to strengthen these efforts in the years ahead. This includes requirements that all parties report regularly on their emissions and on their implementation efforts. Qatar is a party to the Paris Agreement and has already started the process of ratifying it.



Dr Talal Abdulla Al-Emadi said: “The State of Qatar puts environmental issues at the top of its priorities, in line with its ongoing efforts towards sustainable development. The Paris Agreement contributes to set new goals and to implement them through the use of renewable energy. As the largest university in Qatar, QU places the environment at the core of its academic programs and research centers. The University is also committed to providing high-quality legal research outcomes that are of the benefit of the society, and efficient applicable solutions to issues that are of national importance such as climate change and the preservation of the environment, in line with the Environmental Development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.”



