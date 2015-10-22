Article Released Tue-14th-March-2017 15:36 GMT
Contact: University of Malaya Institution: University of Malaya
Development of Sustainable Energy Source for Remote and Rural Communities
Access to modern, safe and affordable energy and energy services is one of the attributes with great potential to reduce poverty. University of Malaya Ulu Gombak PV + micro hydro project provides an alternative in electrifying the rural areas of Malaysia.
Keywords associated to this article: renewable energy, sustainable energy, hydropower, electricity
