 'Reading' songs and nurturing culture in the Philippines

Ata children and elders inside a nipa hut during a workshop where bamboo musical instruments were used as percussion. Copyright : Maria Christine Muyco



Muyco uses cultural memory recall and music workshops to record indigenous practices. People are encouraged to share their culture through storytelling as well as playing musical instruments. In addition to providing a valuable cultural record, this process also serves to pass on local knowledge and practices to members of the community.



It is not only historical knowledge being preserved. New talent is also nurtured as members from across the community are encouraged to compose new music, all of which is professionally recorded and subsequently distributed to villages for communal use and public listening.



Muyco hopes that the stories and songs will serve as “voices of cultural value and in some ways [provide an opportunity to] protest against injustice” to help ensure their cultural self-definition, identity and ultimate survival.



Further information



Associate Professor Dr Maria Christine Muyco

E-mail: muyochristine@gmail.com

Composition and Theory, College of Music

University of the Philippines Diliman



*identification based on how they call themselves in their songs