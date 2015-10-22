 Waste silicon sawdust recycled into anode for lithium-ion battery

Contact: Ngaroma Riley Institution: Tohoku University
Researchers have created a high performance anode material for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) using waste silicon (Si) sawdust.
To make this happen, under the project of "Dynamic Alliance for Open Innovation Bridging Human, Environment and Materials," a joint research team from Tohoku University and Osaka University has developed a practical and mass-producible method of recycling the unwanted Si sawdust into a high-performance anode material for LIBs.
The team found that the pulverization of the Si sawdust into Si nanoflakes (~16 nm in thickness) and the subsequent carbon coating are effective in fabricating high capacity and durable LIBs. So far, a test half-cell has achieved a constant capacity of 1200 mAh/g over 800 cycles. This capacity is 3.3 times as large as that of conventional graphite (ca. 360 mAh/g).
The proposed method of material recycling is applicable for the mass production of high-performance LIB anode materials at a reasonably low cost. The research team expects that it will have great practical use in the battery industry.
Journal information
Title: Beads-Milling of Waste Si Sawdust into High-Performance Nanoflakes for Lithium-Ion Batteries
Authors: Takatoshi Kasukabe, Hirotomo Nishihara, Katsuya Kimura, Taketoshi Matsumoto, Hikaru Kobayashi, Makoto Okai, Takashi Kyotani
Journal: Scientific Reports
DOI: 10.1038/srep42734
