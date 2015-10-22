Return to previous page

Contact: Dr Nayan KANWAL, FRSA, ABIM, AMIS, Ph.D. Institution: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Article Released Fri-17th-February-2017 09:56 GMT Share this article: Rectal Surgery Makes Easy Through SRAS Surgeons will find it easy to examine human rectum and conduct operation by using a tool, named Self Retaining Anal Speculum (SRAS), an innovative product developed by researchers from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).



SRAS is an anoscope designed as a tool to provide an opening to the particular human cavity for the purpose of anorectal surgery.



A novel feature of SRAS is the retractable silicon collar which retains the product in the position without using the hands of the surgeons. The lips on the ends of the wings serve as the locking system for the silicon collar. This hands-free feature enables surgeons to use both their hands when conducting an operation.



The clip can be loosened to return the silicon collar back to its original position, making it easier for SRAS to be pulled out from the rectum after it is used.



As SRAS can be rotated in the rectum, surgeons will be able to examine all sections of the anus to decide on whether a surgery is necessary.



The SRAS’ diameter of opening is 38mm, with an open space for a working area of 90 degrees/30mm and it can be inserted into the rectum at a depth of 80mm.



Researcher-cum-lecturer of UPM’s Department of Industrial Design, Faculty of Design and Architecture, Dr Saiful Hasley Ramli who developed SRAS, said the tool helped to facilitate examination and operation in the treatment of hemorrhoids, fistula-in-ano and fissure- in- ano (anal ulcer).



The tool made of medical grade Polypropylene plastic is a recycled product and is meant for single use only to ensure hygiene/cleanliness and to minimize infections.



According to him, the idea to produce SARS was coined during a discussion he had with UPM surgeon, Dr Tik Fu Gee who is working at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.



While pursuing his master’s degree at Sheffield Hallam University, United Kingdom, Dr Saiful Hasley said he submitted a proposed project for evaluation and validation to a company manufacturing surgical products, B.Braun.



With guidance from the company’s design engineer, he said he went on developing SRAS by the end of 2007 and completing it in 2009.



He added that the original prototype SRAS underwent three reform stages of improvements since the first time it was completed in 2009. The product has been jointly patented by UPM and Sheffield Hallam University.



He said a start-up company, RekaSihat Sdn Bhd, had been established to develop and market the products.



Production of SRAS might be done in China and he expects that it could be marketed in the next two years.



In the initial stage, SRAS will be marketed in Malaysia and the United Kingdom before it is expanded to the United States.



The product has won three gold medals at innovation expositions, one at UPM Research And Innovation Designs Expo (PRPI) 2009 UPM, ITEX (International Invention & Innovation Exhibition) Kuala Lumpur 2010 and the British Invention Showcase 2010 in London as well as a special award from the Korean Invention Promotion Association (KIPA) in 2010. – UPM



