 Smart cultivation platform facilitates indoor farming





Under this system, the programmable photoperiod and light intensity with specific wavelengths in the lighting system can accelerate the growth of the plants. The sensors and automatic control system can optimise the growth environment for different plant species. This computerised way of managing the cultivation process also helps develop optimal growth profiles. Through automatic data collection and analysis, the best cultivation methods for plants can be determined.



Compared with conventional method, this system can reduce water consumption by 95% and can be set up in urban buildings. This can encourage city dwellers to plant indoors to maintain sustainable and stable food supply.



Dr Lai Yuk-ming earlier won a silver medal at the 2016 International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN 2016) with this invention.